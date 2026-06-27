Robert L. Alexander (1951 – 2026)

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Robert Leighton Alexander, age 74, passed away June 24, 2026, at St. Vincent Mercy Hospital.

Robert, affectionately known as Bob, was born Aug. 22, 1951, to Virgil “Bob” and Mina Marie (Merillat) Alexander.

He began his education at Elmira Local School and attended Archbold High School beginning in the ninth grade.

Following his graduation from Archbold High School, he attended Ohio Northern University, where he completed his studies in 1973.

At the age of 12, Bob accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior and joined Archbold Methodist Church under the guidance of Rev. Gordon E. Tatman, a faith that remained an important part of his life.

In the summer of 1971, Bob met Barbara Mae Rupp, and the two were united in marriage on July 22, 1973. From this union came their two children, John Alexander and Crystal Alexander. In 2001, he welcomed a niece, Courtney Sommers, into the family as his own daughter.

Bob began his working career at MultiCast Corporation in Wauseon before moving to ForeCraft Furniture in Archbold. When ForeCraft became part of Sauder Woodworking Company, he continued his employment there until 2008. He later earned his CDL and drove truck for S & W Mills and Nofziger Trucking in Wauseon before retiring in 2018.

In retirement, Bob rarely sat still. He loved tinkering and could often be found building or repairing something with his hands.

He enjoyed model trains, building and working on computers, and restoring and maintaining vintage go-karts. Above all else, he treasured time spent with his family, especially sharing his interests, stories, and sense of humor with those he loved.

Bob was preceded in death by his grandparents; his parents; his infant brother, John William Alexander; and his infant grandson, Sawyer James Alexander.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 52 years, Barbara Mae Alexander; his children, John (Sarah) Alexander, Crystal (Brian Dotson) Alexander, and Courtney (Lucas) Garrow; 11 grandchildren; one great-grandson; his sisters; and many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends who will miss him dearly.

A memorial service will be held Monday, June 29, at 11 a.m. at North Clinton Church in Wauseon. Friends may call at Short Funeral Home in Archbold from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, June 28. Memorials suggested to C&O Historical Society or Toledo Diabetes Youth Services. www.ShortFuneralHome.com