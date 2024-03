HISTORIC REFLECTION … A reunion was held for those who had graduated from the school in Ottokee. The photo was taken before 1920. Those in the photo are, George Guilford, Adna Crout, Adalene Guilford, Fannie Bayes, Harve Shadle, Richard Shadle, Allen Shadle, Will Handy, Roxee Rice, Daniell Brown Emma Jones, Lelia Andres, Ann Shadle. Fulton County Historical Society Collection.