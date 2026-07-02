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Local History

Historic Reflection: 1951 – W.H. Moore Park

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Colorized postcard of the Moore Memorial Swimming Pool in Bryan, Ohio, postmarked 1951
PARK … The W.H. Moore Memorial Park and Pool in Bryan were dedicated. In 1937, Blanche Moore Averill left a bequest of $25,000 to the City of Bryan to be used for building a swimming pool as a memorial to her father, William H. Moore, who owned and operated a dry goods store in Bryan. According to the late Grant Brown, “The whole park was completed by the W.P.A. [Works Progress Administration], and it was all ready to open in the spring of 1939, boasting a beautiful pool, shelter house, pavilions, outdoor fireplaces and rustic benches. The park was built using W.P.A. labor, the $25,000 Moore gift and $7,000 or $8,000 donated by citizens. On Sunday, June 4, 1939, a dedication ceremony was held at the pool and park. At 2:30 p.m. a diving and swimming exhibition was held, and at 7:30 p.m. a style show plus more diving and swimming.” This colorized postcard of Moore Pool, postmarked in 1951, is from the Kevin Maynard collection. Do you have a Williams County Historic photo you would like to share? Email: publisher@thevillagereporter.com.

 

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