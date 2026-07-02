Stryker Man Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash In Swanton Township

The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at approximately 9:50 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2026, on Girdham Road near Monclova Road in Swanton Township.

A 2004 Saturn Vue was being driven south on Girdham Road by John L. Matulewicz, 66, of Stryker. The patrol says Matulewicz traveled off the left side of the road and struck a tree. He was transported by ground ambulance to The University of Toledo Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

Impairment may have been a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, Whitehouse Fire and EMS, and Joey’s Towing.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists to always wear their safety belts, never drive impaired, and never drive distracted.

— Press Release

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