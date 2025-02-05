Historic Reflection: 1956 – Williams County Historical Society

The Williams County Historical Society was organized at the home of Harry and Blanche Marsh near Pioneer. Temporary officers elected were President Richard G. Fensch of Edgerton and Secretary Blanche Marsh. According to the Bryan Times newspaper, ‘The general purpose of the Society will be the promotion of historical studies and investigation, especially pertaining to Williams County, through the discovery, collection, preservation, organization, and if practical, the publication of historical facts pertaining to the county and by the collection and preservation of books, papers, maps, genealogies, pictures, letters, field books, records, and any and all other articles that there are which describe and illustrate the social, religious, political, industrial, or educational progress of the county and state or of neighboring counties or states.’

The Society also proposes to cooperate with the schools of the county in the teaching of state and local history, to cooperate with the libraries of the county and the marking of historical places of interest throughout the county, and to cooperate with other historical societies having similar purposes or projects.

On March 25, 1956, the WCHS adopted a constitution and bylaws and selected the following additional officers: Vice President Millard Stacey, Treasurer Keith Porter, Historian Charles Grim, and Parliamentarian Harry F. Dunlap.

This photograph of WCHS officers and trustees from the 1978 History of Williams County includes (first row) President Everett Peck, Secretary Jacque Whetro, Historian Keith Porter, Museum Curator Esther Faben, and Trustee Margaret Osborn. (Second row) Trustees Ken Beck, Alice Kinzer, Chalmer Burd.