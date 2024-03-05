Historic Reflection: 1958 – Bryan High School

HISTORIC REFLECTION … The Bryan High School on South Portland Street opened for classes. The Bryan Board of Education awarded $1.275 million in contracts for construction of the school in July 1956. Groundbreaking ceremonies for the new educational facility were held on July 31, 1956. On February 7, 1958, the first basketball game was held in the new high school gymnasium, with Defiance defeating Bryan. The first classes were held in the new Bryan High School on February 24, 1958. The facility was formally dedicated on April 20, 1958. The last high school students attended classes at the building on May 26, 2016. Grades 2 through 5 attended classes in the former high school through June 6, 2017. Demolition of the former Bryan High School began January 18, 2018. This architect’s rendering of the proposed Bryan High School is from the Kevin Maynard collection.