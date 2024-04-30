Historic Reflection: 1974 – Grandstand Fire

HISTORIC REFLECTION … The grandstand on the Williams County Fairgrounds in Montpelier was destroyed by fire. The wooden frame grand-stand—a Works Progress Administration project—was formally dedicated on September 13, 1936. The 150- x 50-foot grandstand cost approximately $12,285 and had a seating capacity of about 2,300 people. The grandstand was destroyed by an arson fire on April 12, 1974. Insurance coverage on the grandstand was reported as $32,000. The existing Williams County Fair grandstand was completed in 1979 at a cost of approximately $400,000. This vintage image showing the 1936 grandstand is from the Kevin Maynard collection.