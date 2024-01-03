Historic Reflection: Delta: DT & I Tracks

HISTORIC REFLECTION … The above photo shows the Detroit Toledo and Ironton tracks in Delta, OH. Henry Ford was responsible for building the “Malinta Cut Off” through Futon County. Ford built the tracks over the New York Central intersection because they would not allow him to create an at-grade intersection. This photo was provided by the Fulton County Historical Society. The Society will be hosting a temporary exhibit all about the many railroad lines that once ran through Fulton County. A model train of the “20th Century Limited” that ran on the New York Central line through Swanton, Delta, Wauseon, Pettisville, and Archbold will be on display. The exhibit is family-friendly with lots of interactive and fascinating history. Museum programming and special events in 2024 will be centered on this theme. The exhibit opens to the public on Friday morning, January 26, 2024.