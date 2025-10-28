Historic Reflection: Edgerton Bridge Wreck

This very interesting colorized vintage photograph, believed to have been taken circa 1909–1910, shows a “Bridge Wreck Near Edgerton, Ohio.” What caused the bridge collapse, the waterway it once spanned, and whether there were injuries involved (note the upset wagon on the left side of the photograph) are all unknown.

One possible clue is this brief article from the February 25, 1910, issue of the Edgerton Earth newspaper:

“The new steel bridge across the St. Joe River south of town was completed last week and is now open for traffic. The bridge is very substantially built and good for years of service, so critics say. It is one of the handsomest bridges in the county from a perspective viewpoint. It cost the county $4,000.”

Another possible clue is this report that appeared in the May 13, 1910, issue of the Edgerton Earth:

“The Fish Creek bridge north of Gus Herman’s and the Groff bridge, which have been out since last fall, are being replaced by new steel structures.”

Anyone with information regarding this bridge collapse is encouraged to share it in the comments section below. This historic photograph is from the Williams County Public Library Huffman Photographic Archives.