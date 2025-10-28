Defiance County Two-Vehicle Crash Kills Archbold Man

PRESS RELEASE – The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Defiance Post is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on October 28, 2025, at approximately 11:21 A.M, at the intersection of U.S. Route 127 and State Route 249 Washington Township, Defiance County.

A 2007 Buick Rendezvous, operated by Cierra Jaquillard, age 26, of Toledo, Ohio, and her right rear juvenile passenger, age 3, of Toledo, Ohio, were traveling east on State Route 249.

A 2012 Thor Chateau Motorhome, operated by Jay Shaffer, age 61, of Archbold, Ohio, was traveling north on U.S. Route 127.

The Buick Rendezvous failed to yield at the posted stop sign at the intersection and was struck by the Thor Chateau Motorhome. Both vehicles traveled off the northeast side of the intersection, where the Buick Rendezvous overturned.

Jaquillard was wearing a safety belt and was transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center by Mercy LifeFlight with minor injury.

The juvenile passenger was in a forward-facing child safety seat and was transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center by Samaritan Air Ambulance with minor injury.

Shaffer was not wearing a safety belt and was partially ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to Defiance Regional Hospital by Sherwood EMS where he was pronounced deceased. The intersection was closed for approximately three hours.

Defiance Post Troopers were assisted at the crash scene by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Department of Transportation, Sherwood EMS, Williams County EMS, Ney Washington Township Fire Department, Mercy LifeFlight, Samaritan Air Ambulance, Defiance County Prosecutor’s Office, and Gideon’s Towing.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol wants to remind motorists to stop and yield at stop signs, and to always wear a safety belt. The crash remains under investigation.