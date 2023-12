HISTORIC REFLECTION … A grand opening was held for the Sommer-Haus, located in the former Springfield Grange Hall on Ohio Route 191, south of Ohio Route 34. Owners Clyde and Joan Sommer of Archbold sold ice cream, cheese and other delicacies, antiques and collectibles and had a soda fountain. This circa 1975 vintage aerial image of the former Springfield Grange Hall is from the Stryker Area Heritage Council collection.