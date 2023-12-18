Historic Reflection: Village Of Kunkle: Henry Kunkle

HISTORIC REFLECTION … Henry Kunkle, one of the founders of the village of Kunkle. Henry was born in Perry County, Pa., on December 23, 1823. When he was five years old, his mother died and he was “bound out” to a local farmer; according to Pennsylvania law a bound boy had three years in which to learn a trade, if he so desired. Wages were low and land was expensive in that area, so Henry decided to move to Ohio where land was less expensive. In September 1844 he walked to Richland County, Ohio, in search of his brother who had moved there some 15 years earlier. Upon arriving in Richland County, Henry discovered his brother had moved to West Unity, so Henry once again set out on foot to find his brother. After arriving in Williams County he worked and saved and was soon able to purchase some land. He made two trips west to California in the 1850s during the gold rush and made enough money to purchase more land, including the acreage where the village of Kunkle is now located. In 1866 he went into the mercantile business, at the southwest corner of what is now Kunkle’s main intersection, with his brother-in-law, William Baltosser. He bought out his partner by the year’s end and continued in business until 1874. The following year he and his wife, Matilda, had Kunklesville (now known as Kunkle) surveyed and later platted several additions to the growing town. Henry Kunkle died October 8, 1913, at his farm home. This vintage image of Henry Kunkle is from the Kevin Maynard collection.