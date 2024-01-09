Historic Reflection: Wauseon: New York Central Station

HISTORIC REFLECTION … The above photo shows the last New York Central Station crew to work out of Wauseon. Back row, left to right: John Lind, Hank Andrews, Offie Sluder, Frank Crout. Front row, left to right: Simon J. Keafer (foreman), Ray Becker, Pete Gillen, Phillip Hess. This photo was provided by the Fulton County Historical Society. The Society will be hosting a temporary exhibit all about the many railroad lines that once ran through Fulton County. A model train of the “20th Century Limited” that ran on the New York Central line through Swanton, Delta, Wauseon, Pettisville, and Archbold will be on display. The exhibit is family-friendly with lots of interactive and fascinating history. Museum program-ming and special events in 2024 will be centered on this theme. The exhibit opens to the public on Friday morning, January 26, 2024.