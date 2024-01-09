Jeffrey Neville (1961 – 2024)

(Formerly Of Stryker)

Jeffrey M. Neville, age 62, of Paulding, Ohio formerly of Stryker, Ohio passed away Friday, January 5, 2024 in Lutheran Hospital, Ft. Wayne, Indiana surrounded by his family.

Jeff was born July 14, 1961 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Joseph Desmond and Loretta Katherine (Koppes) Neville. He married Marilyn Kruse on February 11, 1991, and she survives.

Jeff was employed with McDonald’s in Archbold for many years following his retirement. Jeff enjoyed watching classic TV sitcoms, tinkering in his shed, his pets, especially his dog Lilly, card playing, hanging out with his family and horse playing with his kids, and singing. Above all, Jeff loved his family and helping others.

Survivors include, his wife, of nearly 33 years, Marilyn (Kruse) Neville, his children, Megan Neville and her fiance, Eli Howard, Jeffrey (Shellie) Neville, his sister-in-law, Linda Neville, his sisters, Lou Neville, Kristy (Marcus) Ballor, his brothers, Gary (Eileen) Neville, Joseph (Marian) Neville, many nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Jeff is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Danny and David Neville, his nephew, James Neville, and a grandchild, Baby Howard.

Friends may call for a time of visitation and sharing memories with the Neville family, Saturday, January 20, 2024, 11:30 am – 12:30 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, Stryker, Ohio with a Celebration of Jeff’s Life at 12;30 p.m. in the church. Pastor Chris Staup and Pastor Dane Meuschke will officiate. Funeral luncheon will be served following the services in the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Haven of Rest Homeless Shelter, 11 Green Street, Battle Creek, Michigan, 49014 or Justice Animal Rescue, Grover Hill, Ohio c/o Megan Neville.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to: Grisier Funeral Home, Stryker, Ohio. www.grisierfh.com

