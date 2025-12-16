Hit-and-Run Buggy Crash Leaves Family Facing Long Recovery; Investigation Continues

CENTER TWP. (Bryan, Ohio)— A hit-and-run crash that tore through a horse-drawn buggy on a rural Williams County road last month has left a young Bryan-area mother and her children with serious injuries, sparked a wave of community support, and raised questions about when the case will move from investigation to prosecution.

The crash happened at about 5:41 p.m. Nov. 12 on eastbound County Road G near County Road 10 in Center Township, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a white Chevrolet Silverado struck the buggy from behind and the driver left the scene.

The buggy carried Martha Wagler, 27, and her two children, ages 1 and 3. All three were taken by ambulance to Parkview Bryan Hospital. Due to the severity of her injuries, Wagler was later transferred to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The children were transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus.

In the days after the crash, investigators asked the public for help identifying the vehicle, describing it as a white Chevrolet Silverado expected to have front-end damage. Tips from the community ultimately helped locate the truck on Nov. 22. Reports described visible damage, including a caved-in front end and a missing wheel well liner.

On Nov. 26, the patrol identified the suspected driver as Michael D. Quillen, 32, of Bryan. As of Dec. 15, no charges had been filed, and troopers said the investigation remained ongoing. Once complete, the case is expected to be forwarded to the Williams County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

While early coverage focused on the search for the driver, later reports from regional and Amish-focused outlets provided a clearer picture of the family’s medical situation.

According to those reports, Wagler was pregnant at the time of the crash and delivered a baby girl roughly two months early as a result of the trauma. The newborn has remained hospitalized in Fort Wayne for more than a month, and family members have said they have not yet been able to hold her.

The children’s injuries were also described in greater detail. The 1-year-old suffered a broken elbow that required surgical pins. The 3-year-old sustained a skull fracture and, after treatment, has been recovering at home. Body camera footage from the scene captured a trooper noting a deep gash on one child’s head, underscoring the severity of the impact.

In a letter shared with local media, Wagler’s father expressed gratitude that the family survived and thanked the community for the support that has followed.

That support has come from both Amish and non-Amish neighbors. Community members have helped with chores and animal care, and friends have delivered meals. Fundraisers have also been organized to help with medical expenses and related costs, including a GoFundMe started by Kelly Petersen with a $10,000 goal and a 50-50 raffle planned during the State Line Gun Show on Dec. 20.

The case has also drawn attention to the risks faced by Amish families who regularly travel by buggy on county roads shared with modern traffic. Residents familiar with the area say the roads can be unforgiving, especially at dusk, and the crash has renewed calls for drivers to slow down, stay alert, and give horse-drawn vehicles extra space.

At the same time, law enforcement officials have emphasized that the investigation is still active. In the absence of filed charges, public discussion has intensified online, with some commenters voicing frustration over the pace of the case. Officials have not released additional details about potential charges or a timeline for a prosecutor’s review.

For now, the Wagler family’s recovery continues, supported by neighbors who have stepped in where they can — and by a community that, in the weeks since the crash, has shown it is not willing to let the family face the aftermath alone.