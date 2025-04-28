HLS OCC Health Brings Affordable Screenings To Edgerton

(PHOTO BY BRENNA WHITE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

KNOW YOUR NUMBERS … The volunteered nurses gather around for a photo to celebrate the health and wellness successes of the day.

By: Brenna White

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

As spring begins and brings new life into Northwest Ohio, one local healthcare provider is bringing that same spirit of renewal to community health.

HLS OCC Health, led by Heather Scott, held a Spring Health Fair in Edgerton on April 24th and 25th. They strive to provide low-cost, professional health screenings at a time when access has become more important than ever.

The event, held for the first time in Edgerton following the closure of Hicksville Hospital, was designed to fill a crucial healthcare gap – one that left many residents uncertain about where to turn for affordable, preventive care.

With services priced between $30 and $65, trained professionals conduct blood draws for various selected panels—no insurance or physician order is required. The fair offered a refreshingly simple way to “know your numbers.”

“This is a great opportunity, especially since the hospital closed – a lot of our surrounding communities used it too. It’s a great service for people to get results to take directly to their doctor,” states Heather.

All labs are processed through Labcorp, the same trusted system once used by Hicksville Hospital. Participants receive results by mail or through the Labcorp Patient Portal, ensuring continuity and convenience in managing personal health data. Many attendees opt for multiple tests, customizing their health check-ups to suit their personal needs.

Screenings include:

– Comprehensive Panel ($65)

– Hemoglobin A1 ($30)

– High Sensitivity CRP, Cardiac ($30)

– PSA ($30)

– Testosterone ($45)

– Vitamin B12 & Folate ($55)

– Vitamin D ($40)

Though this was Edgerton’s first time hosting the event, HLS OCC Health has held numerous successful fairs in Hicksville and is well-known among local businesses, which often use the service for employee health benefits. The health fairs are hosted twice a year, in spring and fall, with plans already in the works to return this autumn.

As rural healthcare is ever-changing, initiatives like this remind us that compassion and accessibility don’t always have to come with a hospital badge. Sometimes, they come in the form of a clipboard, a kind smile, and a blood draw – right down the street.