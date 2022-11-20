HOLIDAY CITY VILLAGE COUNCIL: Councilor Jarret Funk Thanked For Work On Warning Siren

LEGAL ADVICE … Holiday City Village Attorney, Cara Wall, recommended the hiring of special council to assist in the legal details of dealing with land and home development within the village. Village Administrator Blair Campbell and Mayor Pam Clark are seen listening during her explanation at the November 17, 2022 council meeting. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)

By: Rebecca Miller

“So, we really did basically raise the warning siren from the dead?” Jarrett Funk asked at the November 17, 2022 Holiday City Village Council meeting after Mayor Pam Clark and others shared how amazed they are by what has been accomplished by Funk and fellow councilor Beau Zuver concerning the broken-down siren.

He shared during the Safety Committee report that he and Beau had been able to get the sound back but have still not been able to get it to rotate.