Super Cruise Makes Its Debut For 2024 In Wauseon

PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTERSUPER CRUISE… Car’s line South Fulton Street for the first Super Cruise of the summer in downtown Wauseon.

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

Super Cruise has returned to the City of Wauseon this year. The first Super Cruise of the year took place on Tuesday, May 21st and lasted from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

This year’s Cruise Night events have changed, with regular Cruise Nights no longer taking place. Super Cruise has taken over...