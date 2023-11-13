Holiday Nights At Sauder Village – Two Events Planned For The Holiday Season!

Archbold, OH – Sauder Village will ring in the start of the Christmas season with two holiday themed events! The 1920s Main Street will be decorated with holiday lights, 1920s window décor, and a 20-foot Christmas tree for the “Merry & Bright Holiday Nights” family events on Saturday, November 25, Thursday, November 30, Saturday, December 2 and December 9 from 6:00-9:00 p.m. There will also be an adult-only Christmas event, “Making Spirits Bright,” on Friday, December 1.

“Sauder Village is a great place for families to celebrate during the holiday season,” shared Jeanette Smith, Director of Marketing.

“During our Merry & Bright Holiday Nights, families are invited to come together to connect, walk through time, and create special memories while experiencing Christmas in Ohio 100 years ago.”

Pre-registered guests can take a stroll down Main Street to hear about holiday activities at the hardware store, bank, clothing store, jewelry store, and other shops.

There will be free train and trolley rides (weather permitting), and carolers will share festive Christmas music as Santa arrives on a vintage fire truck. Enjoy watching a short holiday film, visiting animals in the livery, and experiencing Christmas through time at the Witmer Roth, Stuckey and Grime Homesteads.

The Soda Fountain will be open with hot cider and cocoa, doughnuts, and other tasty treats for sale. “Adults are sure to have a roaring good time at our Making Spirits Bright on Main Street Christmas event on December 1 from 6:00-9:00 p.m.,” Smith added.

“The Broken Barrel Speakeasy will be open with a variety of holiday cocktails and appetizers available for purchase. We will have live entertainment in the 1920s theater featuring “Christmas Buzz” a trio affiliated with the Toledo Jazz Orchestra. Guests can stroll down the 1920s Main Street to learn about holiday activities at the hardware store, auto dealer, jewelry store and other shops.”

Experience Christmas through time at the Witmer Roth, Stuckey and Grime Homesteads as well as take a train or trolley ride.

The Sauder Village Gift Shop will be open during the evening holiday events. Guests may also want to consider making it a weekend get-away with an overnight stay at the Sauder Heritage Inn with a holiday package.

Space is limited and pre-registration is required for the popular holiday events at Sauder Village. Admission Tickets for Merry & Bright Holiday Nights are $17 for adults and $12.00 for students ages 4-16. Children 3 and under are free and special rates are available for Sauder Village members. Pre-registration is also required for the Making Spirits Bright event. Admission tickets are $20 for adults.

For additional details, answers to frequently asked questions, and online registration visit the event page at https://saudervillage.org/classes-events

Make the heartwarming holiday activities at Sauder Village a memorable part of your holiday season! Sauder Village is located at 22611 State Route 2 in Archbold – just minutes from Exit 25 of the Ohio Turnpike.

The Doughbox Bakery, Barn Restaurant, Sauder Heritage Inn, and banquet facilities are open year ‘round. Hours of operation, event information, and answers to frequently asked questions are available on the Sauder Village website.

For more information call 800.590.9755, visit www.saudervillage.org, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.