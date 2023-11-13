National Society Daughters Of The American Revolution Hear Presentation On Martha Washington

On Thursday Evening, November 9th, 2023, the Joel Frost Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) held their regular meeting in Sherwood Ohio.

Hostess for the evening was Wendy Tafelski of Bryan, Ohio. Wendy gave a sparkling presentation about the life and times of Martha Washington.

She demonstrated the kind of clothing Martha would be wearing, and the kind of food and cooking that Martha and George Washington would have in their home and when entertaining guests.

Wendy did a lot of research and had several books and cookbooks and sample desserts and tea to share with the group. She really seemed to enjoy giving the presentation and it was a real treat for everyone present.

The NSDAR is service organization whose objectives are to perpetuate the memory and spirit of the men and women who achieved American Independence; to promote an enlightened public opinion; and to foster true patriotism and love of county.

This December 16th, at noon, the Joel Frost Chapter will partner with Wreaths Across America in the laying of wreaths on veterans’ graves at Forest Home Cemetery in Hicksville Ohio.