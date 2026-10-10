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Hot Rods, Pumpkins & A Petting Zoo Fill Downtown Pioneer For Fall Festival

By No Comments2 Mins Read

Downtown Pioneer was filled with fall fun Saturday, October 10, 2026, as the Pioneer Fall Festival brought together the community once again. Vendors, classic vehicles, and plenty of activities were packed for the locals to enjoy.

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