-HOMETOWN NEWS FEATURE- Edgerton Fire Captain Retires After 45 Years Of Service

By: Jenna Frisby

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jenna@thevillagereporter.com

In Kevin Studer’s younger years he was “ornery”, as he grew older, he wanted to do something to give back to the community.

So, one day in 1979 when the old Edgerton Canning Factory caught fire that was right around the corner from Studer’s home, he went out to see how he could help.

Studer ended up helping with rolling hoses with a firefighter. As he was helping in the only way he could at the time, the firefighter he was assisting looked at him and told him that he should really become a firefighter.

It didn...