Hope Community Center Topic At Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary

GUEST SPEAKER … Hope Community Center Administrator Terra Peggs, left, was guest speaker Monday, Oct. 13th at Parkview-Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary’s general meeting at 1:00 pm in the large conference room. She gave highlights of the services offered by the center in the community, overseen by the House of Prayer. Shown with her is Jill Beck, right, auxiliary program committee member, who presented Terra with an appreciation gift on behalf of the auxiliary.

PRESS RELEASE – Terra Peggs, Hope Community Center administrator, was guest speaker at Parkview-Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary’s general meeting Monday, Oct. 13th at 1:00 p.m. in the hospital conference room.

Auxiliary President Elaine Willibey opened the meeting leading all in the auxiliary prayer. Terra was then introduced by Jill Beck, auxiliary program committee member.

Hope Community Center is one of the ministries of the House of Prayer in Montpelier. It was created in 2019 and originally served students as an after-school club located in the building across the street from the church. Over the years changes have been incorporated to meet various needs in the community.

Currently volunteers are involved in a tutoring program to assist students in improving their school classwork, scheduled according to the individual student’s needs.

The center also offers life coaching services helping families with education and connections to various resources regarding housing, transportation, job interviews, attaining driver’s licenses, and working with agencies on child custody issues.

The Hope Cupboard staffed by volunteers at the center packs & delivers kid-friendly foods bi-weekly to families during the school year. Sign up for this service is done through school administration.

Another service at the center is the “Classy Clothes Wardrobe” for women requiring business casual clothes for special events including court hearings, job interviews, and special appointments. Opportunities are also offered for “Workforce Development” and “Youth for Christ”.

Other ministries available through House of Prayer in addition to the Hope Community Center are Helping Hands Food Pantry, open Tuesdays & Thursdays 11:00 am-1:00 pm, and Extended Hands Thrift Shop in downtown Montpelier, open Wednesday thru Saturday. Decisions for assistance are overseen by the church elders and a committee for each ministry.

More information is available by contacting Terra or Pastor Ben Harris, online at the website www.jopemontpelier.org, or email montpelierhopecenter@gmail.com.

Following the speaker’s presentation, Auxiliary President Elaine Willibey conducted the business portion of the meeting. Thought for the day was “Health is like money; we never have a true idea of its value until we lose it” by Josh Billings. Roll call was answered to “What is your favorite Halloween costume and why.”

Reports were given by Secretary Connie Dunseth and Treasurer Joyce Schelling. The current membership drive was successful and those who helped at Miller’s Market on Sept. 24th and at the Montpelier Library Fall Fest Oct. 4th were thanked. Four new life members were recognized—Jean Darby, Lauri Ripp, Carol Eriksen and Linda Dilworth.

Vice President Lynn Watson announced she is donating a portable microphone & speaker system to the auxiliary, which was used for the first time at this meeting. Lynn was thanked for her generosity.

Junior Past President Linda Dilworth and Secretary Connie Dunseth represented the auxiliary at the Williams County Seniors Health Expo held Sept. 30th in Bryan. This event was well attended, and the auxiliary donated a door prize—gift card to Cookies On Demand in Montpelier.

The auxiliary will participate with a display at Cookies On Demand in the “Harvest of Sweets Walk” planned Saturday, Oct. 25th in downtown Montpelier, sponsored by the Montpelier Chamber of Commerce from 1:00-3:00 pm.

Copies of proposed changes to the auxiliary’s by-laws were distributed and will be voted on for approval at the November meeting. Upon recommendation by the Executive Board, the auxiliary members voted to donate $1,000 to the CHWC Share Foundation.

Discussion was held on the activity cart donated by the auxiliary in 2022. Activity Director Tammy Wright reported that items needed to be replenished with the cart include CD’s & CD players, playing cards, adult coloring books, jigsaw puzzles (200 or 300 pieces) depicting flowers, animals, cars or trucks, large-print crossword & word search puzzle books. Auxiliary members are invited to donate some of these items and bring to the November meeting.

Plans are under way for the auxiliary’s annual “Lighting the Way to Christmas” memorial program open to the public scheduled Sunday, Dec. 7th at 3:00 pm at First Presbyterian Church, Montpelier.

The program includes Bill Priest as master of ceremonies, reading of the memorial roster, special music by two local flutists, inspirational message, and light refreshments afterward. Memorial angels and dedications of memorial luminaries will be available for a monetary donation by contacting Treasurer Joyce Schelling, ph: 419-459-4696, before Nov. 30th.

Discussion was held on the Dec. 8th Christmas luncheon and decision was made to have the meal catered. More information will follow at the Nov. 10th meeting.

President Elaine and Past President Armeda Sawmiller were speakers Thursday, Oct. 9th at a women’s group meeting at Pioneer Community Church and gave information and history of the Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary.

Linda Dilworth will serve as chairman for the auxiliary’s Silent Auction scheduled next March 30th with members of her committee including Connie Dunseth, Ruth Cooley and Joyce Schelling. Plans for this project will be announced after Jan. 1st.

The next auxiliary general meeting is Monday, Nov. 10th at 1:00 pm in the Montpelier Hospital’s large conference room.

Guest speaker will be Parkview-Ohio Market President Chad Tinkel, who will give updates on the Bryan & Montpelier Hospitals. Roll call will be “What kind of pie do you like for Thanksgiving?”. Guests are always welcome to attend.