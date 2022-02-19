Hospice Of Northwest Ohio Is Seeking Volunteers In Henry & Fulton Counties

Facebook

Hospice of Northwest Ohio is building its volunteer team in Fulton and Henry counties. Volunteers have the opportunity to work closely with Hospice staff to improve the quality of life for patients and families through a variety of tasks.

Our current need is for volunteers who are willing to visit patients in their homes or at nursing homes throughout Fulton and Henry counties.

These volunteers provide companionship for patients and respite for caregivers.

Our volunteers often tell us they get way more out the experience than they give. Cathy Helton has been a Hospice of Northwest Ohio volunteer since 2014.

She says, “Many of the ways we help patients and their families may seem like ‘small’ things to us as volunteers, but they become large for those facing the end of life.

It is an honor and a privilege to bring joy to patients and their families.”

Cathy shares further, “I signed up to volunteer to bring joy to Hospice patients and found out that it is the patients that bring joy to my life.”

Free training is provided! Learn more about our volunteer program and apply via our website – www.hospicenwo.org