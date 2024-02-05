Hugh “Dick” Tawney, Jr. (1946 -2024)

(Worked In Sales At Bryan Truck Lines)

Veteran

Hugh Richard “Dick” Tawney Jr., age 77, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Friday, February 2, 2024, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice, Defiance, Ohio following a brief illness.

Dick was a Vietnam War veteran who served in the United States Air Force from 1966-1970 and was discharged at the rank of Sergeant.

Dick worked in sales for 36 years at Bryan Truck Lines before he retired. He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose and Suburban Golf Course. Dick enjoyed playing euchre at the Bryan Senior Center, was an avid golfer and Ohio State Buckeyes fan.

Dick was born on August 9, 1946 in Defiance, Ohio, the son of Hugh R. and Opal L (Gearing) Tawney Sr. He was a graduate of Bryan High School.

Dick married Barbara Jean Herold on August 30, 2002 in Paris, Kentucky, and she preceded him in death on December 14, 2022.

Dick is survived by his daughters; Beth (Jeff) Woodbury, of Defiance and Melissa Turner, of Bryan; son, Christopher Tawney, of St. Petersburg, Florida; step-sons Jason (Lisa) Leach, of Powell, Ohio and Donnie Leach, of Spencerville, Ohio; grandchildren, Tyler and Emily Woodbury and Brittany Downs; numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews; brothers, Steve Tawney, of Lebanon, Ohio, Jim Tawney, of Baltimore, Ohio and, Jeff Tawney, of St. Petersburg, Florida and sister, Jane Tawney, of Bryan. Along with his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents and step- son, Tim Leach.

Military rites will be presented at 1:00 pm on Saturday, February 10, 2024 at Krill Funeral Home, 860 W. Mulberry St., Bryan, Ohio by the Bryan American Legion and VFW Combined Honor Detail and the US Air Force Honor Guard. To honor Dick, a celebration of his life and love for golf will be held at The Bays GC, 1248 South Main Street, Bryan, Ohio immediately following honor guard ceremony until 4:00 pm. Join us for fellowship and play a hole or two to honor his love of the game. Dick was so excited for The Bays to open, but never had an opportunity to play.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 W. Mulberry St., Bryan, Ohio. Memorials are requested to Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center.

