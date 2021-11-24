Humbarger Birth Announcement

Colt & Natasha (Rupp) Humbarger (FROM MONTPELIER, CURRENTLY LIVING IN BELLEVUE, OHIO) would like to announce the birth of their daughter, Lydia Jean Lee Humbarger.

Lydia, was named after her deceased great grandmothers, Norma Jean Dixon & Linda Lee Chateau.

A very rare occurrence, Lydia was born on her brother, Gibson Humbarger’s birthday, September 17, 2021. Two siblings sharing the exact same birthday, but 5 years apart!

She weighed 8lbs & 3oz measuring 21in long. The Humbarger’s are blessed to be adding their little bundle to their now family of four.