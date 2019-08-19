Identity Of Defiance County John Doe Sought

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Defiance County Sheriff Douglas Engel are seeking assistance to identify a man who was found deceased on May 24, 2019. The male was located in the Maumee River in Defiance County, and may have entered the water between Indiana and the recovery site.

“If you think you have information related to this case, please call law enforcement – your piece of information may solve the puzzle of identifying this man,” Yost said. “His loved ones deserve answers.” “We are asking for the public’s assistance in order to bring closure for his family,” Engel said.

The man is believed to be between 25 and 30 years of age, about 5’4” to 5’6” tall and weighs approximately 153 pounds. He has a tattoo on his right shoulder with the word “Gemini,” and colored stars. A second tattoo with the word “Music” is on the right side of his ribs.

Anyone with information is asked to call Defiance County Sheriff’s Detective Vandemark at (410) 784-1155 or the Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 855-BCI-OHIO (855-224-6446).

