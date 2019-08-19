Taylor Bentley (1992-2019)

Taylor Allison Bentley, 27, of Fayette, died Saturday, August 10, 2019, at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo, the result of a motor vehicle accident. She was born April 28, 1992 in Fort Campbell, Kentucky to Tracey (Hansen) and Troy Bentley.

She graduated in 2011 from Coronado High School in El Paso, TX having moved around a lot during her childhood. After moving to Wauseon, she worked as a cashier at Walmart and attended classes at Northwest State Community College. Currently, she was working at Kamco Industries in West Unity, Ohio.

Taylor got engaged to Randy Hardee on December 25, 2015, and her world revolved around their children. They enjoyed being together and riding around the area on their motorcycle. Her family and friends knew her for her sassy and free-spirited personality and for the deep love she had for her children. Taylor’s giving spirit transcended even her death, gifting life to others through organ donation.

Surviving Taylor are her parents, Tracey (Matthew) Howard of Tampa, FL, and Troy (Melisa) Bentley of rural Fayette; fiancée, Randy Lee Hardee, Jr. of Fayette; their children, Ryann, Blakley, and Van Hardee; her maternal grandmother, Constance Hansen of Acworth, GA; her paternal step-grandparents, Mike and Amy Cuff of Fayette; her siblings, Tim Hansen of Orlando, FL, Addisyn Bentley of Fayette, and Jesse Howard of Tampa, FL; her aunts and uncles, Steve (Sandy) Hansen of Acworth, GA, Tracy (Kelly) Bentley of Fayette, Jody Bentley of Morenci, MI, Rob (Kami) Bentley of Montpelier, OH; and her step-aunt & uncle, Tina Cuff and Michael Cuff both of Fayette. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Stephen Hansen; and her paternal grandparents, Carson and Carol Bentley.

In accordance with Taylor’s wishes, cremation will take place. The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday, August 22, 2019, from 1-5 p.m. at the Eagle Funeral Home in Fayette. A memorial service for Taylor will follow at 5:00 p.m. with Pastor Jeff Bandy officiating. Following the service, a dinner will be shared at the Fayette United Methodist Family Life Center.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be given to a fund set-up at any Sherwood State Bank to support her children. Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.

