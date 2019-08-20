Sports Schedule For Tuesday, August 20th, 2019

Posted By: Nate Calvin August 20, 2019

BOYS SOCCER

Bryan @ Wauseon 5pm

Liberty Center @ Delta 5pm

Pettisville @ Maumee Valley Country Day 5pm

Swanton @ Evergreen 7pm

GIRLS SOCCER

Maumee @ Evergreen 5pm

Lima Shawnee @ Bryan 5pm

VOLLEYBALL

Hicksville @ Swanton 4:30pm

Evergreen @ Maumee 5pm

Delta @ Lake 5:30pm

Tinora @ Bryan 5:30pm

Fayette @ Edgerton 5:30pm

North Central @ Edon 5:30pm

Montpelier @ Pettisville 5:30pm

Stryker @ Hilltop 5:30pm

BOYS GOLF

Fayette @ Pettisville 4pm

Lake @ Evergreen 4pm

North Central @ Montpelier 4pm

Stryker @ Hilltop 4pm

Archbold @ Defiance 4:30pm

Otsego @ Wauseon 4:30pm

Swanton @ Toledo Christian 4:30pm

GIRLS GOLF

Antwerp/Wauseon @ Archbold 5:30pm

CROSS COUNTRY

Wauseon @ Hilltop 4:30pm

© 2019, Nate Calvin. All rights reserved.

