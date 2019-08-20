BOYS SOCCER
Bryan @ Wauseon 5pm
Liberty Center @ Delta 5pm
Pettisville @ Maumee Valley Country Day 5pm
Swanton @ Evergreen 7pm
GIRLS SOCCER
Maumee @ Evergreen 5pm
Lima Shawnee @ Bryan 5pm
VOLLEYBALL
Hicksville @ Swanton 4:30pm
Evergreen @ Maumee 5pm
Delta @ Lake 5:30pm
Tinora @ Bryan 5:30pm
Fayette @ Edgerton 5:30pm
North Central @ Edon 5:30pm
Montpelier @ Pettisville 5:30pm
Stryker @ Hilltop 5:30pm
BOYS GOLF
Fayette @ Pettisville 4pm
Lake @ Evergreen 4pm
North Central @ Montpelier 4pm
Stryker @ Hilltop 4pm
Archbold @ Defiance 4:30pm
Otsego @ Wauseon 4:30pm
Swanton @ Toledo Christian 4:30pm
GIRLS GOLF
Antwerp/Wauseon @ Archbold 5:30pm
CROSS COUNTRY
Wauseon @ Hilltop 4:30pm
© 2019, Nate Calvin. All rights reserved.
Be the first to comment on "Sports Schedule For Tuesday, August 20th, 2019"