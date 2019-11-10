Ilva Short (1925-2019)

Ilva J. Short, age 94 years, of Archbold, passed away Thursday evening, November 7, 2019, at Fairlawn Haven in Archbold. She was born January 26, 1925, near Archbold, the daughter of William and Emma (Lugbill) Sauder.

She married Walter S. Short on June 4, 1944, and he preceded her in death on November 20, 2015. A lifelong resident of the Archbold area, she was a homemaker and worked at Wyse Book and Office Supplies and volunteered at Care & Share.

She enjoyed sewing, quilting, scrapbooking and spending time with her family. She was a member of Central Mennonite Church.

She is survived by four children, Sally Roth of Bluffton, Michael (Dana) Short, Dianne (Ronald) Lantz and Brad (Lisa) Short all of Archbold; 12 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son-in-law, Thomas Roth; brother, Ray Sauder; and a sister Opal Stuckey.

Memorial services will be held on Tuesday at 11:30 AM at the Central Mennonite Church with Pastors David Elkins and Ramon Lianez officiating. Private interment will precede in the Pettisville Cemetery. Friends may call at Central Mennonite Church from 10:30-11:30 AM on Tuesday.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements. The family suggests that memorials be given to Mennonite Central Committee or family choice.

