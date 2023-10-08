Irlene Patke (1939 – 2023)

(Graduated From Gorham Fayette High School)

SWANTON – Irlene F. Patke, age 84 of Swanton and formerly Morenci, passed away Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at Ebeid Hospice House in Sylvania.

She was born in Fayette on August 19, 1939, to the late Denver and Bessie (Smith) Keefer. Irlene attended and graduated from Gorham Fayette High School and went on to obtain her LPN license.

Until her retirement, she worked in several hospitals and nursing homes. On October 8, 1960, she married Michael Patke, at Fayette United Methodist Church, and he preceded her in death on September 13, 1990.

Irlene was the oldest out of 11 children. In her free time, she enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and working puzzles. She also became a snowbird, traveling to Florida in the wintertime.

Irlene is survived by her siblings, Carl (Janice) Keefer, Alvin (Diane) Keefer, James (Gwen) Keefer, Lois (Walter) Hassenzahl, Betty Shaffer, Marlene Eckel, and Elaine (Larry) Deck, and many nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by siblings, Denver R. Keefer, John Keefer, and Lorraine Patterson.

Funeral services for Irlene will be held on Monday, October 9, 2023, at 1:00 PM, at the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Morenci, with Pastor Darren Lemmon, officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery in Morenci. Visitation will precede the service from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM.

Online condolences to the family may be offered at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com. Memorial donations may be given to Wright-Waldron Fire and EMS, where many of her nieces and nephews are members.

The Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Morenci is assisting the family with arrangements.