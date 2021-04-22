James Frazer (1935-2021)

James Robert Frazer, 85, of West Unity, Ohio passed away on Monday, April 19, 2021 at Community Hospitals and Wellness Center- Montpelier. Jim was born on May 1, 1935 in Fulton County, Ohio, son of the late Charles and Mabel (Wyse) Frazer.

After high school Jim worked for Claude Rupp Construction, and then for Robert Dominic, where he learned the plastering trade. He continued to own and operate Frazer Plastering for over 40 years.

Jim married Cara L. Stamm on November 19, 1955 in Archbold, Ohio and she survives. He was a member of the Brady Township Fire Department for 21 years and worked at Michigan International Speedway on the fire and rescue team.

Jim participated in Tree City USA, and helped West Unity get its first Tree City USA certification. In his free time, Jim loved to fish, mow, read and spend time with his family and friends, especially playing cards.

Jim is survived by his wife, Cara Frazer of West Unity, Ohio; seven children, Quentin (Wanda) Frazer of West Unity, Ohio, Edwin (Joann) Frazer of Bryan, Ohio, Beth (Robert) Lehmann of West Lake, Ohio, Jeff Frazer of West Unity, Ohio, Kim (Steve) Esterline of West Unity, Ohio, Dennis Frazer of West Unity, Ohio, and Eric (Marge) Frazer of Greenville Junction, Maine; 20 Grandchildren; 35 Great-Grandchildren; sister-in-law Carmen Frazer of West Unity, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Veronica Frazer; three brothers, Lloyd Frazer, Charles Frazer, and Howard Frazer, and two nieces, Linda Frazer and Diane Frazer.

Visitation for James R. Frazer will be held on Thursday, April 22, 2021 from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Solid Rock Community Church, 102 Egly Drive, West Unity, Ohio. Funeral services for Jim will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 23, 2021 at Solid Rock Community Church, West Unity, with Pastor Nick Woodall officiating. Internment will follow in Floral Grove Cemetery, West Unity.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, we ask that those attending visitation to keep their visits short, and to wear a mask and observe social distancing.

The family asks those that would like to remember Jim, make memorial contributions to the West Unity Memorial Tree Fund, c/o Village of West Unity, Ohio, P.O. Box 207, West Unity, Ohio 43570, or to the Brady Township Fire Department.

