James “Jim” Etchie (1941-2021)

James “Jim” R. Etchie, age 80, of Wauseon, Ohio passed away peacefully at his home after a brief illness on Friday, September 24, 2021. Jim was born on August 17, 1941 in Defiance, Ohio to the late Perry L. and Margaret V. (Burger) Etchie.

He was a 1959 graduate of Defiance High School. During high school Jim worked at Noble Shoe Store that was owned and operated by his father. After high school he sang with a barber shop quartet. In 1960 he started working for Brown’s Bakery and retired in 1995.

Jim was a lifelong train lover and was involved in model railroading for over 25 years. He belonged to multiple Model Railroading groups in Northwest Ohio.

He was the curator of the 1896 Lake Shore & Michigan Southern Wauseon Depot from 2004-2011. He was well known for continuing the 3rd grade tours for Wauseon Elementary School.

In his younger years he loved to canoe. Jim enjoyed hunting morel mushrooms and comparing his finds with his son Pat. He also enjoyed fishing with his friends and grandchildren all over the Northwest corner of Ohio.

You could always find him at the local football, baseball, and softball fields and bowling alleys supporting his grandchildren.

Jim is survived by his wife, Cathy Etchie, son, Pat (Kim) Etchie, of Haskins, Ohio, daughter, Tami (James) Kuhlman, of Defiance, Ohio, step-son, KC (Becky) Wittenmyer, of Wauseon, Ohio; and step-daughter, Carrie (Brock) Waugh, of Delta, Ohio. Grandchildren, Alexis, Carley, Cody, Parker, Mariah, Katrina, Cory, and Brody. Brother-in-laws, Danny Tipton and Larry Tipton, of Toledo, Ohio and sister-in-laws, Carla Tipton, of Northwood, Ohio and outlaw, Sue Tipton, of Walbridge, Ohio.

Jim was preceded in death by his grandchildren, Carl Wittenmyer IV and Bryce, Conner and Brianne Etchie.

Friends may call for a time of visitation with the Etchie family, 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, September 30, 2021 in the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, Wauseon, Ohio and 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Noon Friday, October 01, 2021 in the funeral home with funeral services to be held Friday at 12:00 p.m. Noon in the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, Wauseon, Ohio. Pastor Maryann Reimund will officiate.

Following the funeral services Friday a fellowship luncheon will be served at the Wauseon American Legion.

Memorial contributions may be made to: The benevolence of the Etchie family.

The obituary notice was lovingly prepared by the Etchie family. Funeral arrangements entrusted to: Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, Wauseon, Ohio.

