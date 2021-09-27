Mark Perkey (1960-2021)

Mark A. Perkey, 60, of Pace, Florida, peacefully passed away Sept. 19, 2021, at his home, after a long battle with multiple system atrophy.

Mark was a beloved son, brother, uncle and friend. He was born Dec. 1, 1960, to Rolland “Doyle” Perkey and Patricia “Ann” Swinehart Perkey in Napoleon, Ohio.

He was the first boy in the family and was born on his Grandma Catharine Swinehart’s birthday, and they had a very special bond.

In his young adult years the two of them often went out to celebrate together with their favorite meal, shrimp cocktail, a good steak and a glass of wine.

Mark was confirmed at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Ridgeville Corners, Ohio, in 1975. He graduated from Archbold High School with the class of 1979.

While in high school he worked at Form Tool/Handy & Harman Automotive in Archbold, Ohio. He continued to work there in the tool room, learning and developing his skills.

When Handy & Harman opened their new plant in Angola, Indiana, in 1985, he transferred to the tool room there.

In 1996 he transferred once more to Pacer Brake in Pensacola, Florida, where he was a production manager who was well loved and respected by his employees and co-workers.

He stayed with the company through several name changes until he retired from Hitachi Cable in 2018, after 40 years with the company.

In his spare time, he loved to play golf, bowl and watch a horse race every now and then. He was a sports lover all his life, especially for his beloved Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Indians.

He is survived by the love of his life, partner and caregiver, Leonila Kulikowski of Pace, Florida; mother, Ann Perkey of Bryan, Ohio; sisters, Julie (Joe) Kohout of Napoleon, Ohio, Karen Perkey (Chris Bramlage) of Lighthouse Point, Florida; nieces, Erica (Anthony) Godsey of Wauseon, Ohio, Stephanie (Mark) Dreyer of Bradenton, Florida, and Allison (Juan) Hernandez of Sarasota, Florida; and nephew, Ryan Kohout of Findlay, Ohio; grand-nieces and -nephews, Carson, Mackenzie, Benjamin and Sullivan Godsey, Genevieve Dreyer and Joelle Hernandez. He is also survived by his aunts, Sue Wilson, Columbus, Carol Cleal, Cortland, Carol Perkins, Logan; and uncle, Sam Byroads, Bryan; and several cousins who are scattered throughout the United States and Taiwan.

He was preceded in death by his father, Doyle Perkey; aunt, Kay Byroads; and uncle, Richard Cleal. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, coworkers and all who knew him.

A small, intimate service was held for him on Sept. 21, 2021, at Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton, Florida. There will be a celebration of life held at a later date in Florida.

Donations may be made in Mark’s memory to one of the following organizations that were so helpful to him:

Mayo Clinic: https://www.mayoclinic.org/giving-to-mayo-clinic/ways-to-give

Hospice: https://hospicefoundation.org/Donate

Multiple System Atrophy: https://www.multiplesystematrophy.org/