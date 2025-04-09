James Short (1951 – 2025)

(Science Teacher At Gorham-Fayette Local School)

James B. Short, 73 of Bryan, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, April 7, 2025, in his residence.

Jim was born on October 16, 1951, in Defiance, Ohio, the son of the late R Stanford and Iris Jean (Stipe) Short. He was a 1969 graduate of Bryan High School.

He received his bachelor’s degree in 1973, in fisheries management from The Ohio State University. He later received his teaching certificate from Defiance College.

Jim was a science teacher for Gorham-Fayette School District for 30 years, retiring in 2004. He also worked at Nemco Food in Hicksville as well as at the Bryan Times. Later in life, Jim was the primary caregiver for his parents.

He was always involved in the science fair each year at the school. He was a well-known judge for area science fairs. He was a member of Williams County Community Concert Association, where he served as a board member, photographer, and usher.

Jim also served on the Northwest Ohio Science Foundation as President. He was also a Director of the Northwest Ohio Regional Science Fair, a member of the Williams County Retired Teachers, and a member of the Ohio Academy of Science.

Jim enjoyed photography, fishing, attending garage sales, repairing band instruments, gardening, Ohio State Football and the Bryan City Band Concerts.

Surviving is his sister, Rebecca “Becky” (Dr. Chris) Calaway of Clinton, Ohio; two nieces, Dr. Bethany (Anthony) Hahn of Worthington, Ohio, Cassidy Calaway of Columbus, Ohio; one nephew, Dr. Adam (Dr. Meredith) Calaway of Lakewood, Ohio; great nieces, Charlotte Hahn, Cora Hahn, and Gretchen Hahn; great-nephew, Benjamin Calaway. Jim was also survived by many cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and one niece, Angela Hope Calaway.

Memorial services for James B. Short will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 16, 2025, in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, with Rev. Steve Rath officiating. Relatives and friends will be received two hours prior to the service, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday. Interment will follow in Floral Grove Cemetery, West Unity.

The family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy consider memorial contributions be made to the Northwest Ohio Science and Engineering Fair. USOH06. In care of Abbie Smith, Treasurer, 14677 County Rd. I. Bryan, OH 43506

Condolences may be sent to the family, or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com