James Spieles (1939-2022)

James entered into his heavenly reward on April 18, 2022. He was born on February 6, 1939, to Ralph and Tillie Spieles in Delphos, Ohio.

He had five siblings, Carol Honigford (Jerry) (deceased), Marcia Grothause (Paul), Diann Neal (Ernie), Bob Spieles (Lana) and Chuck Spieles (Judy).

On December 30, 1961, he married the love of his life, Dolores A. Weber, from Ottoville, Ohio. They recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

Jim and Dolores had five children: Rebecca Von Stein (Alan), Julie Leonard (Michael), Chris Spieles (Deb), Doug Spieles (Beth), and Jeff Spieles. They have 11 grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

In 1961, Jim graduated from the University of Dayton and received his officer’s training through ROTC. After serving in the United States Army, Jim and Dolores moved to Wauseon as he accepted a teaching position at Wauseon High School.

He taught Chemistry, Physics, Astronomy, and Computer Science there for the next 30-plus years. Jim also coached baseball and served as the Science Club Advisor.

He earned his Master’s degree from the University of Miami of Ohio. He was an active member of St. Caspar’s Catholic Church and served with multiple community organizations such as Meals on Wheels and the Fulton County Historical Society.

His quiet leadership and ability to make difficult subjects easy to understand will be missed. Jim loved St. Caspar’s, teaching, friends, and family every day of his life.

His hobbies included cheering for his Cleveland Indians, travel, woodworking, and time with family.

Condolences can be offered in person from 2-6 PM Thursday, April 21, 2022 at St. Caspar’s Catholic Church located at 1205 North Shoop Avenue in Wauseon, OH. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM Friday, April 22, 2022 at St. Caspar’s Catholic Church.

Cards may be sent to Dolores Spieles in care of Chris Spieles, 649 Parkside Dr., Wauseon, Ohio 43567.

In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes can be made to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America or St. Caspar’s Catholic Church.

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.