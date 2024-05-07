Jane Hutchinson (1941 – 2024)

Jane Ann Hutchinson, age 82, of Maumee, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2024. Born on September 25, 1941, she was the daughter of G. Richard and Mary Gares Suter and was raised in West Unity, Ohio.

Jane graduated from Hilltop High School in 1959 and received a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Ohio Northern University in 1963, where she was a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority and served as pledge master and chapter President.

In 1965, Jane married James A. Hutchinson in West Unity, Ohio. They chose to live on the farm that was purchased from the United States government in 1834 by Jane’s great great-grandfather, John Gares.

She is survived by her husband Jim and her children Matthew James Hutchinson (Joy) of Wauseon, Ohio, Sarah Beth May (Brian) of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Mary Jane Wyrick (Curtis) of Monclova, Ohio. Matt, Sally, and Molly were the sixth generation to live on the Gares homestead. She is also survived by grandchildren Madeline Jane Wyrick, James Thomas Hutchinson, Benjamin Henry Wyrick and Marie Ann Hutchinson, brother Jack Gares Suter (Janet), sister Barbara Beth Altman (Andrew), sister-in-law Carol Mae Knapp (Lamont), and sister-in-law Mary Elizabeth Hutchinson in addition to many nieces and nephews.

Jane was preceded in death by her parents, brothers-in-law Paul Hutchinson, Robert Hutchinson, Hubert Hutchinson, John Smid and sisters-in-law Nancy Smid, Doris Eckhardt and Dicie Hutchinson.

Jane served as an elementary school teacher at Maumee City Schools, Montpelier Exempted Village Schools, Millcreek-West Unity Local Schools, and North Central Local Schools prior to staying home to raise her children.

She went on to work at the West Unity Banking Company and the Citizens National Bank in West Unity before finishing her career at the Montpelier Public Library and the Harris-Elmore Public Library where she won five national awards for display and set designs.

Jane was a member of the Maumee United Methodist Church, and previously a long-time member of the West Unity United Methodist Church.

Visitation will be held at the West Unity United Methodist Church (311 North Liberty Street, West Unity, Ohio 43570) from 4-8pm on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. A memorial service will be held at the West Unity United Methodist Church on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at 10:30 am followed by a brief committal service at the German M.E. Church in rural West Unity.

Arrangements are in the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 202 North Liberty Street, West Unity, Ohio.

Jane and Jim were founders and supporters of the Millcreek-West Unity Area Foundation and created the James A. and Jane A. Hutchinson Fund to support the Mary Gares Suter Scholarship and the German M.E. Church.

The family suggests that memorial gifts can be made to continue supporting these efforts either via mail (110 South Walnut Street, PO Box 651, Bryan, Ohio 43506) or online at https://www.bryanareafoundation.org/millcreek-west-unity-area-foundation/.

