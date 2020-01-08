Jane Starbody (1925-2020)

Jane Louisa Starbody, age 94, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020, at SKLD Nursing Care in Bryan, where she had resided for 3 years.

Jane was born on July 2, 1925, in Decatur, Illinois, the daughter of George Earl and June Marie (Hill) Willard. She married William Lee Starbody on March 12, 1949, and he preceded her in death on January 3, 2003.

Jane is survived by her children, Gay Leslie (Dennis) Starbody Fay, of Carmel, Indiana, and Jay Louis (Esmeralda) Starbody, of Bryan; four grandchildren, Adam (Delana) Hare, of Nashville, Indiana, Holly (Kris) Stenger, of Orlando, Florida, Jaymer Starbody, of Detroit, Michigan, and Joyce Pocopio, of Chandler, Arizona; and two great grandchildren, Karmann and Maxwell Stenger, of Orlando, Florida.

Jane will be interred at the VA National Cemetery in Danville, Illinois, where a memorial service will be held at a later date.

