Jane Stutzman (1932-2020)

Jane A. Stutzman, age 88, of Wauseon, Ohio passed away November 11, 2020 at Indian Meadows Nursing Home in Wauseon. Jane spent her life caring for the home and her children.

Jane was born on April 3, 1932 in Swanton, Ohio. She was the daughter of Melvin and Bertha (Hall) Miller. On November 8, 1952, Jane married Wayne Stutzman, who preceded her in death in 2017. Jane was a member at the Fayette United Methodist Church.

She enjoyed keeping her house and her yard immaculate. She was also a member of the Fulton County Porkettes and was a 4H Advisor.

Surviving Jane is her daughter, Deb (Rod) Wilson of Somerset, KY; son, Daniel (Jan) Stutzman of Waldron, MI; daughter, Denise Stutzman of Adrian, MI; and son Dwayne (Melissa) Stutzman of Wauseon, OH. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne; parents; infant son, Dennis; sister, Margaret Wagner; and brother, Calvin Miller.

A public graveside service for Jane will take place on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Zion Cemetery on County Road 11. In light of the Covid-19 Pandemic, masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon, Ohio is honored to serve the Stutzman family.