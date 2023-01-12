January BDF “Spotlight Award” Goes To Altenloh, Brinck & Company

JANUARY WINNERS … Shown during the award presentation are: Nick Eschhofen Tami Bergman, Bryan Development Foundation, Allyn Luce, Charlene Swank, and Bob Knecht. (PHOTO PROVIDED

To recognize local investment in buildings, landscaping, and other improvements, the Bryan Development Foundation created a monthly “Spotlight Award.”

January’s recipient is Altenloh, Brinck & Company, for sponsoring and organizing the 2022 Oktoberfest event held October 1 in downtown Bryan.

This cultural, entertainment event hosted over 4,000 people. “Community involvement is very important to Altenloh, Brinck & Company” says Charlene Swank, the company’s Human Resources Manager.

“Historically, we have financially supported several charity and non-profit organizations. We are greatly involved in sponsorship for employee’s children’s activities such as little league teams, 4-H support, etc.”

“The goal of Oktoberfest was to provide a venue for community members to come together to help build community pride and spirit while sharing our German heritage.”

“Altenloh, Brinck & Company is based out of Ennepetal, Germany, so sharing our company’s heritage with our Bryan U.S. headquarters seemed like a very appropriate and fun community event” Swank continues.

The day’s events included German music by Eric Neubauer Ensemble Die Dorfmusikanten, dancing by German dance group, Toledo Holzhacker Baum, authentic Oktoberfest activities such as Masskrugstemmen (beer stein holding competition), Brat Toss, and Hammerschlagen (hammer and nail competition.)

Beer from local breweries were available as well as authentic German Spatan beer. The area was filled with a wide variety of food vendors.

Serving on the 2022 planning committee was Dan Yahraus, Nick Eschhofen, Mike Jacobs, Bob Knecht, Mandy White, Tami Bergman, Bob Golding, Michelle Gibbs, Dustin Schlachter, Sarah Utley, Christina Englehart, and Charlene Swank.

All committee members are returning to plan an even larger Oktoberfest for 2023, scheduled for October 7, 2023 and join the fun.

The Bryan Development Foundation’s mission is to enrich the community by encouraging economic activity, preservation and community pride.

The BDF presents the Spotlight Award to a resident, business, industry, or institution that has invested in new events, construction, preservation, restoration or beautification efforts, in Bryan.

Spotlight Award recipients are recognized by the BDF with a plaque and through social media and local news outlets.

Plaques are provided by Image Pro Group. The community is encouraged to submit Spotlight Award Nominations at developbryan@gmail.com.