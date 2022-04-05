Jean Graber (1927-2022)

Facebook

Jean Eloise Graber, age 94, of Archbold, passed away April 2, 2022, at the Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice.

In her early years, Jean worked for Morenci Egg Plant and Ohio Art, but spent most of her life caring for her family and her home.

Jean was born on July 5, 1927, in Fayette, Ohio. She was the daughter of the late Emerson and Laree (Beavers) Schmucker.

Jean later graduated from Pioneer High School. On July 18, 1954, Jean married the love of her life, Milo “Mike” Graber, who preceded her in death in 1998.

Together, they raised a family that Jean cherished. Mike and Jean were members of the Archbold Evangelical Mennonite Church.

It was here that Jean grew in her strong, Christian faith. Jean worked as a volunteer at the Bryan Chief Supermarket, enjoyed “word-search puzzles”, and playing dominos with the Fairlawn ladies.

Above all else, Jean loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and always put her family as the focus of her life.

Jean is survived by daughter, Jill (Keith) Van Horn of Archbold; daughter, Jan Bowling of Canton, Ohio; and daughter, Jodi (Jeff) Frank of Archbold. She is also survived by grandchildren Lacy, Brittany, Mandy, Kendall, Stevie, Stacie, Jerrica, Haley, and Makenzie; 21 great-grandchildren; and brother, Larry (Iona) Schmucker; sister, Linda (Frank) Middleton; and brother, Richard (Lois) Schmucker.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Mike; her parents; son-in-law, Steve Bowling; son-in-law, Jim Jacoby; grandson-in-law, Jeramey Perez; brother, Ronald Schmucker; and sister, Elaine Fiser.

A visitation for Jean will take place on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the Grisier Funeral Home in Stryker from 10:30am – 11:30am. A funeral service will follow visitation at 11:30am, with Jerry Lugbill officiating. A committal service will follow at the Lockport Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the CHP Area Hospice or Fairlawn Haven.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Grisier Funeral Home of Stryker is honored to serve the Graber family.

