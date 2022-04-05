Burnell Bowers (1940-2022)

Facebook

Burnell W. Bowers, 81, of Defiance, Ohio passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022, at The Laurels of Defiance, Defiance, Ohio with his family by his side.

Burnell was born August 17, 1940, in Pulaski, Township, Bryan, Ohio, the son of the late Willard and Pearl (Patten) Bowers. He married Carolyn E. Moon on October 22, 1983, in Bryan, Ohio.

Burnell was the owner and operator of Bowers Excavating for over 30 years. Along with operating his own business, he drove trucks for Shippers Dispatch.

After retirement, Burnell drove truck for Bryan Truck Lines. He was a hard worker and always provided for his family.

Burnell attended St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Defiance and was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Bryan, Ohio.

He was a former member of the Bryan Lions Club where he served as President and was a former member of the Governor’s Cabinet where he received the Melvin Jones Award.

Burnell was also a member of the Bryan Moose Lodge 1064, Bryan Eagles Aerie 2233, and the Shriner Zenobia- Toledo, Ohio.

Burnell had a heart of gold and was giving of his time. He always searched for ways to help others and make a difference in their lives.

Surviving is his loving wife, Carolyn Bowers; three children, Mark (Lupe) Bowers, Teresa (Terry) Bodenbender, and Mikell (Debbie) Bowers; two stepchildren, Christopher (Susie) Cape and Lisa (Poke) Siefer; four grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren.

Burnell was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Bernard Bowers.

Visitation for Burnell will be held Monday, April 18, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. -2:00 p.m. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home- Lynn Street Chapel, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, Ohio with services beginning at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home with Dr. Dan VanArsdalen officiating. Private interment will take place in Shiffler Cemetery, Bryan.

Memorials can be made to Heartland Hospice or Bryan Lions Club.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com

