Jennavieve Irene Ebersole (2007 – 2024)

BRYAN, OH – Jennavieve Irene Ebersole, age 16, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, the result of an automobile accident. She was born September 1, 2007, in Wauseon, Ohio.

The family will receive friends for a visitation at the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Fayette on Sunday, June 30, 2024, from 1 to 7 p.m. A private funeral service will be held, and the burial will occur in Pleasant View Union Cemetery in Fayette.

Those planning an expression of sympathy may consider memorial donations in honor of Jennavieve to be given to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Friends can share condolences with the family online at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com.