Sue Snyder (1939 – 2025)

(1957 Graduate Of Bryan High School)

Sue Ann Snyder, 86 of Bryan, passed away Monday, March 31, 2025, at Fountain Park Assisted Living, Bryan.

Sue was born on January 6, 1939, in Bryan, the daughter of the late Robert and Ruth (Wooley) Six.

She was a 1957 graduate of Bryan High School. Sue married Tom Snyder on February 11, 1961, and he preceded her in death on December 1, 2004.

Sue was a homemaker, tending to the needs of her family. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and a volunteer at Sarah’s House and at the Williams County Public Library, Bryan.

Sue loved to be on the water and sailing. One of her great traits was Sue was a “people person” engaging all those who she met.

Surviving are her two sons, Mark (Pauline) Snyder of St. Joe, Texas and Doug Snyder of Ann Arbor, Michigan; three grandchildren and one great-grandson; brother, Rob (Janet) Six of Bryan and Jane (Richard) DelGallo of Melbourne, Florida. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Tom.

To honor Sue’s request, cremation will take place. There will be no visitation or services. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Bryan.

Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Patrick Catholic Church. Condolences may be sent to the family, or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com