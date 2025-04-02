Sharon Fruchey (1945 – 2025)

(Graduated From Gorham-Fayette High School)

WEST UNITY – Sharon Kay Fruchey, age 80, of West Unity, passed away Sunday, March 30, 2025, at the University of Toledo Medical Center.

She was born in Morenci on January 7, 1945, to the late Valde and Gladys (Merillat) Randall.

After her graduation from Gorham-Fayette High School, she married Lyle Fruchey at Fayette United Methodist Church.

Sharon and Lyle met by chance as Lyle was an umpire at a softball game in which Sharon was playing. Lyle called her as being out, and she demanded she was safe. The first date transpired from there. Lyle preceded her in death on September 27, 2021.

Sharon worked many years at Fayette Tubular, and retired from Archbold Industries. She was a feisty, opinionated, and sweet lady. The main love of her life was her grandchildren. She attended any event they had, especially watching Lindee show her 4-H animals.

She was also very passionate about horses. Sharon was quite the sports fan as well – her love being the Georgia Bulldogs, North Carolina, and Michigan State Basketball. In her free time, she enjoyed her soap operas, golf cart rides, lilac trees, and Bigby Coffee.

Surviving are her children, Richard (Carrie), Scott (Becky), and Becky (Bill) Fruchey; grandchildren, Lindee Lammon, Emma and Braxton Fruchey, Seth Miller, Hayley Leatherman, Sean and Emily McMichael, and Alivia and Ty Couch; great-grandchildren, Drew and Nataleigh McMichael and Patrick Corner; sisters, Nancy Wilcox and Linda Lukey; and Finn her cat.

Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Randall; and her best friend, Morgan the Bulldog.

The family will receive visitors at the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Fayette on Friday, April 4, 2025, from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM, at which time funeral services will take place. Rev. William VanValkenberg will officiate, and interment will follow in Pleasant View Union Cemetery, Fayette.

Words of comfort to the family may be offered at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com. Memorial donations in Sharon’s memory may be given to the family for future designation.

