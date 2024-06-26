Mary Lilly (1945 – 2024)

(Resident Of Swanton)

Mary Lilly, age 79, of Swanton, Ohio, entered into eternal life, Tuesday, June 25th, 2024 at Defiance Inpatient Hospice Center. Mary was born May 5, 1945 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Joseph H. and Mary Jo (Lippert) Lilly.

Mary lived in both Pennsylvania and Ohio. She earned her PhD in Clinical Psychology from Fielding Graduate University in California.

While living in Pennsylvania, she managed a Veterinary Clinic. She loved horses and dogs, she especially enjoyed showing and breading dogs professionally.

She is survived by her daughter, Lilly (John) Segeler and brother, Thomas (Robi) Lilly. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Mary Jo, husband, Eric E. Segeler and brother, John Lilly.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 2nd, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at St. Richard’s Catholic Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 am, with Fr. Eric Culler presiding. Interment will be held at a later date at St. Richard’s Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Richard’s Catholic Church, 333 Brookside Drive, Swanton, OH 43558.