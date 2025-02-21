Jennifer Schlosser (1981 – 2025)

(2001 Graduate Of North Central High School)

Jennifer Nicole Schlosser, 43 of Pioneer, received her angel wings and was escorted to a front row seat at the Daytona 500 by Dale Earnhardt on Sunday, February 16, 2025.

She was born on March 29, 1981 in Bryan to Keith A. Schlosser, Sr. and Barbara J. March and was born with meningocele, the rarest form of spina bifida.

Doctors explained all of the limitations Jennifer would face in life and she spent 43 years proving them wrong.

Jennifer graduated from North Central High School in 2001 and also attended Four County where she focused her studies on hospitality.

Time spent with her family was always most important to Jennifer and her nieces and nephews were her world.

She taught them all the important things in life, like how to play poker because it helped them better understand their addition and subtraction.

Jennifer was a big NASCAR fan, Dale Earnhardt undoubtedly being her favorite. She also enjoyed the NFL, the Michigan Wolverines, lottery tickets, trips to the casino, attending bingo games with her Granny and most importantly, food.

Jennifer was the definition of living life to the fullest and taking advantage of all God’s blessings with grace and with an infectious smile on her face.

She leaves behind her mom and dad, Barbara and Edward Halliwill, Jr., of Pioneer; maternal grandmother, Linda “Granny” Smith of Bryan; siblings, Keith A. (Dawn) Schlosser, Jr., of Bryan, Sherri L. Halliwill of Angola, Kaylee J. Landwehr of Bryan and Edward (Tiffany) Halliwill, III., of Pioneer; an aunt, Deb Kohlbeck of Bryan; seven nieces and five nephews with one more on the way this summer; four great nieces and two great nephews with two more on the way; and her loyal companion and protector, Shadow.

Jennifer was preceded in death by her father, Keith A. Schlosser, Sr. and paternal grandmother, Maybelle Schlosser.

A celebration of life reception will take place on Saturday, March 1, 2025 from 1-4 pm in the fellowship hall at Pioneer Church of the Nazarene.

Those wishing to make a donation are encouraged to give to the Thompson Funeral Home to help defray the cost of funeral expenses.

Condolences may be left online for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.