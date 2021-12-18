John Douglass (1947-2021)

Facebook

John Lee Douglass, 74, of Montpelier passed away Wednesday night at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born on August 14, 1947 in Peru, Indiana to John and Marciel (McKinley) Douglass.

John graduated from Peru High School. John honorably served his country in the United States Marines during Vietnam. On June 19, 1981 he married Nancy L. Starr in Bryan, Ohio and she survives.

John was a member of the Montpelier Moose. He was a conductor on the Norfolk Southern Railroad for 37 years. He used to enjoy golfing, and loved tending to his yard and his dog Butchy.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Nancy; children Shelly Snider, Julie Ernsberger, Daniel Mullins, Chad Douglass, Melissa Tipton, Chris Douglass and Charles Douglass; ten grandchildren and four great grandchildren. John was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial contributions may be given to Wounded Warriors. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.