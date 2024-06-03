John Lohse (1929 – 2024)

(Stryker Resident; Truck Driver & Farmer)

Veteran

John William Lohse, age 95, of Stryker, passed away in his home on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. Prior to his retirement he had been a truck driver for many years and also a farmer.

John was born in Garrett, Indiana on March 25, 1929, the son of Elmer F. and Lena (Mahler) Lohse. On April 8, 1950 he married Nellie Ann Kreiger, and she survives. They had been married for 74 years.

John loved to tinker with any kind of project, and he enjoyed wine making. He was a U.S. Army Veteran.

Surviving are two daughters, Julie (Jim) Patton of Stryker, Karen F. Locke of Lake Alfred, Florida; grandchildren, Sarah Sampson, John Patton and Robert Patton. He is also survived by a sister, Betty Griffiths of Bryan.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, “Fritz” Lohse, Martha Snyder, Jacob Lohse, Walter Lohse, Donna Meyers, and Charles Lohse. He was also preceded in death by his good friend, Howard Stantz.

Visitation for John will be held from 1:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. on Sunday, June 16, 2024 at the Grisier Funeral Home, 109 S. Defiance St., Stryker, Ohio. A Celebration of John’s Life will immediately follow at 3:00 P.M.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the Huntington’s Disease Society of America. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of John William Lohse, please visit our floral store.