Madolyn Cross (1934 – 2024)

(Born & Raised In Edon)

Madolyn Rachel Cross, 90, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on May 29, 2024. Visitation and services were held on Saturday, June 1, 2024, at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg.

Madolyn Cross was born and raised in Edon, Ohio on a farm out in the country. She was married in 1955 for 54 years to the love of her life Mr. Ralph Cross.

She graduated from Toledo School of Nursing, where soon after she launched her career as an ER nurse, and then Cardiac Care and finally Oncology. She was actively involved in Elks Lodge and was Queen Elk XVIII.

Madolyn Cross was preceded in death by her husband Ralph Cross; parents Arthur and Bernice Estrich; daughter Pamela Love; grandchildren Eric Pickett, Emily Smith; son-in-law Mike Pickett; brothers John Estrich, Herbert Estrich.

She is survived by children Angela Pickett, Jeff Cross (Pam), Janet Rush (Craig); grandchildren Paul Pickett, Rachel Joyce, Justin Cross (Casey), Jamie Hamilton (Bradley); great-grandchildren Landen Smith, Christian Smith, James Brewer, Jase Brewer, Madison Pickett, Alex Pickett, Rylan Pickett, Brecken Hamilton, Brewer Hamilton.

Madolyn will be laid to rest at Edon Cemetery, Edon, Ohio in a private ceremony. Local arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 204 West Indiana Street, Edon, Ohio.

